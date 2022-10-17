Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber wanted to show “there’s no beef” between them by posing for a photo at the Academy Museum Gala. The 30-year-old singer and Hailey, 25 – who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, Selena’s ex-boyfriend – were happy to pose together for photographer Tyrell Hampton at the gala in Los Angeles on Sunday.

A source said: “Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They’ve both moved on and are happy in their own lives. “They wanted to show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore.” Justin, 28 – who married Hailey in 2018 – is also said to be happy that they’ve managed to mend their relationship.

The insider told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone.” Tyrell posted the snap on his own Instagram account. He captioned the image: “plot twist (sic)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by self-realization (@weareinhell) Hailey was targeted with abusive messages on social media from fans of Selena after she started dating Justin. But the model recently revealed in a podcast that she hadn’t spoken to Selena about resolving the issue. She shared: “What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have, and maybe there’s something she knows about, like, it wouldn’t fix anything.” Despite this, Hailey insisted she didn’t have any problems with Selena. She also rubbished the notion that she’d come between the “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker and Justin.