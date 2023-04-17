Offset is honouring his slain groupmate and cousin, Takeoff, with new body ink. The Migos rapper, 31, unveiled the giant tattoo of a portrait of the late rapper surrounded by illustrations of space that cover his entire back.

“Love you 4L & after️” Offset captioned two pictures on Instagram of the inking. View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot in the head and torso during a night out in Houston, Texas, on November 1, 2022. He was 28. A few days after a star-studded memorial was held for Takeoff, Offset took to social media to say that his “heart is shattered” and the pain is “unbearable”.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” the Clout rapper wrote on Instagram last November. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.” Offset – born Kiari Kendrell Cephus – told fans that he wished he could hug, laugh, smoke and perform with Takeoff “one last time”.

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now,” he added. “I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.” A month after the shocking death, the father of five shared that he was not doing well, tweeting that he was “in a dark place” while grieving Takeoff’s passing. Earlier this year, Cardi B revealed that she and her husband, Offset, heard about Takeoff’s tragic death while in bed.