Nicki Minaj has revealed she got “butt shots” because she thought she needed a big booty in the rap game.

The hip hop star – who is one of the world’s top-selling female rappers – has insisted she never had surgery, but did have injectables to give her more junk in the trunk early in her career, after Lil Wayne kept talking about “big booties”.

During an appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast, Nicki said: “It wasn’t acceptable to have surgery at all or anything. At that time, I had never had surgery. I had a** shots.

“I was in Atlanta at the time and… I kept on being around [Lil] Wayne and them.

“At that time Wayne, he talking about big booties.

“Wayne would have a new chick in the studio every session so it was always a new big booty there.

“They were his muses. But I just was around them all the time and I was like the little sister with Wayne and Mack [Maine]. …

“All I would hear them talking about is big butts and I didn’t feel complete or good enough - good as those girls because I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is what you’re supposed to look like in the rap culture,’ and I don’t look like that.”

Star Nicki Minaj

The Anaconda hitmaker also claims she was one of the first female rappers to don a pink wig, which became her signature look.

Elsewhere in the discussion, the 39-year-old star said it’s about time American Vogue made her a cover star.

She said: “You would think that right now hip-hop is the biggest, most influential genre in the world, you would think that the biggest female rapper of all time, who has set so many trends, would have been on the cover of American Vogue, but she hasn’t … when Billie Eilish comes out and sets a trend with her green hair, she’s immediately put on American Vogue.

“But when a Black female rapper who has been setting the trend for 10 years does it, no one says anything.”

[email protected]