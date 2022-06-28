Miss South Africa 2021, Lalela Mswane, packed her bags at the weekend and jetted to Poland, where she’ll be representing South Africa at the 13th edition of Miss Supranational. For her departure, the KwaZulu Natal beauty donned a black and white Khosi Nkosi two-piece and shared her excitement with her 163k Instagram followers.

“This moment is a culmination of so much hard work, the support of the Miss South Africa organisation, my loved ones’ prayers and your love South Africa. Thank you so much for all the votes messages, comments, reposts and shares, I see and feel the love. @misssupranational here I come!” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) On her arrival in Poland, she was welcomed by South Africa’s Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, South Africa’s ambassador to Poland NJ Mngomezulu, Mpumalanga human settlements MEC Speedy Mashilo, and Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertius Simmers. “Thank you, ambassador for making me realise that no matter where we are in the world, South Africans will always be united in the spirit of ubuntu,” she said.