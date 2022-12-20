After a challenging year both on and off the field, Springbok player Elton Jantjies and wife Iva Ristic officially call it quits. For most couples, this time of year signals making plans for romantic holidays, family time, gifts, festive cheer and for some, the splurge of bonuses.

For Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies, this will be his last festive season and Christmas spent as a married man to his wife Iva Ristic. The 32-year-old who recently joined his new team Agen in France, was faced with a year of drama both on and off the field when he got involved in a jolling scandal with Bok team dietitian Zeenat Simjee – which she has denied. In November, according to reports on News24, the Springbok flyhalf admitted to his wife and said he was involved with Simjee for several months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton Jantjies (@eltonjantjies) A month ago, Jantjies and Ristic looked very much in love in a recent post he shared of the couple in an embracing pose. But now four weeks later, Ristic spoke to local publication The South African and confirmed that her divorce from Jantjies would be finalised after the festive season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVA RISTIĆ (@ivarisstic) Ristic who is currently living in Turkey with their three children, said they were on “great terms” and parting as “friends”.