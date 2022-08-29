A rare Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 that was once Princess Diana’s runabout sold at auction for a moerse £737 000 (R14.5 million) on Saturday, a few days before the 25th anniversary of her death. The modest little car, with just 40 000km on the clock, went under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions in Warwickshire in England, reports AFP.

Bidders from Dubai, the United States and Britain held a heated bidding war for the one-of-a-kind model, resulting in a sale to a buyer from Alderley Edge, an upmarket village in England that is home to many Premier League footballers. The black car with a blue stripe was driven by Princess Di between 1985 and 1988, as she preferred to have her own car instead of the royal family’s stately Rolls-Royces and Daimlers, according to the lot description. The Escort was no luxury vehicle but one of UK’s best-selling cars of the era, totalling more than 4.1 million sales, according to Auto Express website.

These days similar cars sells for about £10 000 (R197 000). This particular motor, however, was made by Ford according to Diana’s specifications and it is believed to be the only black-painted version of this model. ROYALTY: Princess Diana It also features a second rear view mirror and a radio in the glove box.