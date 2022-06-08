Kylie Jenner shocked fans on Monday with pictures of her “naked bikini”.
The reality TV star shared two images to her 345 million Instagram followers posing outdoors in skin-tight nipple-print swimsuit.
The close-up shots of the 24-year old – taken from below – emphasised her chest, and showed her wearing black sunglasses and silver earrings.
Within four hours the post – captioned “free the nipple” – had attracted a whopping 5.5 million likes and over 30,000 replies.
One user joked: “You gotta put up a warning. I thought I pressed the wrong app.”
Another added: “I got a really scared a for a sec,” while a third replied: “Just fell to my knees in Walmart!”
Not all followers found the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s pictures sexy or funny, however, with one commenting: “Do you realise how many young women look up to you and your sisters? ...You have more to offer than sex.
“The Kardashian influence has done so much damage to our young girls. Don’t you want to do better?”