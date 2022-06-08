The reality TV star shared two images to her 345 million Instagram followers posing outdoors in skin-tight nipple-print swimsuit.

Kylie Jenner shocked fans on Monday with pictures of her “naked bikini”.

The close-up shots of the 24-year old – taken from below – emphasised her chest, and showed her wearing black sunglasses and silver earrings.

Within four hours the post – captioned “free the nipple” – had attracted a whopping 5.5 million likes and over 30,000 replies.

One user joked: “You gotta put up a warning. I thought I pressed the wrong app.”