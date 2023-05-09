The “From A God To A King” album maker took to social media to confirm that she’d given birth, just days before Mother’s Day.

Award-winning singer, Kelly Khumalo, is a mom for the third time.

Unlike other celebrities who choose the “perfect” way to announce their birth, Khumalo just put together a handful of pictures where she’s seen taking out the baby with the car seat from the her car and simply wrote in the caption, “What’s good? …… #NunaExperience 🤴🏾🐆”

It’s unknown when the baby was born or whether it’s a boy or girl.

Sometime last month social media caught wind of the star allegedly giving birth.