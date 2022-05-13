The 24-year-old model got “Ye” inked onto her left wrist in tribute to the “Jesus Walks” rapper, who she has been romantically linked to for months now, according to photos shared by TMZ.

Chaney tatoo’d Kanye’s name on her wrist! 😳 pic.twitter.com/gkz0Y3IJL3 — Kanye West Streams (@kanyestreams1) May 12, 2022

The tattoo reflects the Grammy winner’s new name – that he legally changed to in November last year – and comes after a getaway the couple took together to Japan.

It also comes after a period of heated drama between the 44-year-old beatmaker and his ex Kim Kardashian – the mother of his kids; North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – after she got together with “SNL” star Pete Davidson.

Kanye used his music video for the song Eazy to take aim at the 28-year-old comedian – who also got a tattoo that read “my girl is a lawyer” in honour of his love’s legal ambitions – by depicting a cartoon of him being buried alive.