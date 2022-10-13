Heart FM radio DJ LuWayne Wonder, real name Luwayne Bouwers, made headlines last year when he sent an urgent plea out to listeners via his Facebook page. Bouwers called for assistance after his wife Crystal suffered brain damage caused by a haemorrhage while they were in Dubai.

“I’m begging for help,” Bouwers said in the video. “I need to send Crystal home as soon as possible because she needs rehabilitation. “She’s paralysed on her right side, she can’t speak. The times that I visit her, she only has one eye open. I know she can see me because she lifts up her left hand and acknowledges me.”

Luckily, South Africans opened their hearts to the Bouwers’s plight. Case closed … or so we thought. Then @BoujeeMacbae spilled the tea this week with a series of tweets, claiming the DJ was no longer living with his wife and three children.

Weeks after returning to Cape Town, Bouwers left the marital home and is now allegedly joined at the hip with his new side chick. Well the family is back in Cape Town thanks to our donations & his wife is currently undergoing rehabilitation (she had a brain hemorrhage after giving birth to baby #3. But mister has decided he wants nothing to do with his wife and 3 daughters. — 𝔹𝕠𝕦𝕛𝕖𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝔹𝕒𝕖 🦄 (@BoujeeMacbae) October 12, 2022 Not only that, but in what appears to be a screen shot taken from a conversation with Crystal on Facebook, she said: “Luwayne stopped being my husband not long after we came back to Cape Town.” Crystal also said she was aware of his affair.