Media personality Jamie-Lee Domburg has put a face to the term “hot mom bod” when she showed off her summer body after over a year of working on her transformation. The 29-year-old mom of one shot to fame when she was a co-winner of the SABC 3 Presenter search competition alongside Kuhle Adams in 2019. She then took her spot as the fresh face of Expresso Breakfast show where she stayed until August this year.

Domburg is also a presenter on Heart FM where she hosts “The Overdrive” daily 6pm to 8pm. Domburg, who has a 3-year-old son, says being a mom of a toddler also contributes to a lot of her exercise. “Having to constantly be active with a little boy is actually a lot of exercise, I’m sure other moms can relate, they can keep you busy with their constant activities, so part of my transformation is owed to him.”

The 29-year-old recently posted a before and after image on her Instagram page and had a flood of compliments from followers who appreciated her appearance. She captioned it: “You are one decision away from a very different you 🌸 #consistency #transformation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie-Lee Domburg (@jamie_domburg) Domburg, who is freelancing with media gigs, says her road to this destination, started in January 2020, with a 90-day challenge without sugar. She took it a bit further and also went with a low-carb, high-fat intake.

“As women, we tend to follow various diets we see but some tend to suffer because of cutting out certain foods. “You can still eat the foods you love, just without certain things. “A good eating plan is beneficial and it takes a lot of dedication to reach that end goal.”

Domburg who weighed 85kg before she took on the challenge, says she is happy with the results and sits at 61kg now. Followers were in awe of her post. rasheeqah_karriem wrote: “Inspirational 😍 I need to get to a gym 😅”

mightyerudite wrote: “You’re cute in both pics ❤️” lesmo_m wrote: “Your journey and your body transformation is really inspiring, well done 👏” mphasajaxa wrote: “🔥😍been watching you training,the food you eat from day 1 on this journey and i must say, well done👏👏the best decision ever!!”