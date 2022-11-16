Just when you think things have gone quiet on the Elton Jantjies-Zeenat Simjee jol controversy, another development stirs things up. Just last week the Springbok flyhalf joined his wife Iva Ristic and their three kids in Cyprus.

Things appeared to be looking up for the couple after both posted pictures on their respective social media accounts looking happy and loved up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton Jantjies (@eltonjantjies) This is after Jantjies confessed to News24 that he did indeed cheat with Springbok dietician Simjee. News broke of their alleged affair when both were in Argentina and subsequently sent home.

According to reports, they were spotted together at a guest house in Mbombela. At the time, Simjee vehemently denied the reports, saying that she was at a family engagement at the exact same time the tryst allegedly took place. Now that Jantjies has come clean on the affair, Simjee released a statement via her lawyer to Netwerk24.

“It was a case of mistaken identity. She was not there,” her lawyer Frikkie Erasmus told the publication. In response to her doppelgänger comment, Ristic shared a screen shot of the article on her IG Stories by covering up Simjee’s face with a clown emoji. Picture: ivarisstic/IG Stories In the meantime, Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is yet to decide on the dietician’s fate after Ristic reportedly sent him proof, including screen shots of text messages, of the affair.