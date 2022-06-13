A select few VIPs including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore made the guestlist for Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari. Britney, 40, did not invite her mother Lynne, her dad Jamie or sister Jamie Lynn, to her troudag on Thursday following their falling out over her conservatorship, which was terminated in November after 14 years.

NEWLYWEDS: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied knot at her Thousand Oaks, California, home But the singer's estranged mom congratulated her on Instagram: "You look radiant and so happy!" Lynne commented on Britney's Instagram post on Friday featuring four photos from the ceremony at the bride's home in Thousand Oaks, California. "Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! I am soooo happy for you! I love you," she added. Britney's brother Bryan was apparently on the 60-person guestlist but didn't show up.

Her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, were not in attendance either, with sources saying it was too "overwhelming" for the boys. Meanwhile, Sam, 28, had several family members on hand to watch him say "I do", including his three sisters. Britney started dating the personal trainer in 2016 after the two met on the set of one of her music videos.

The newlyweds are said to have walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love, with Britney wearing a custom Donatella Versace gown. Earlier in the day, Britney's ex Jason – who she married in Las Vegas in 2004 for just 55 hours before they had their union annulled – was arrested trying to gatecrash the wedding. He livestreamed himself sprinting through woods in Thousand Oaks and he managed to get inside the rose-covered wedding area just before the ceremony was due to start.