She has become a hit on TikTok with her catchphrase “en daai nou wee”, but influencer Chesrae Megan says it’s not all sunshine and roses on the internet. The bubbly content creator, who has nearly 300 000 followers, is currently transitioning to being a woman, yet claims that some mense have a moerse problem with this.

LIKED: Nearly 300k TikTok followers Chesrae, 19, from Kraaifontein, has become a victim of cyber bullying but is not taking it lying down. The influencer, who has over 8.2 million likes on TikTok, matriculated last year from Eben Donges High School. Her social media career started in 2021 when a video in which she speaks of girlfriends who need to watch out for their friends who laugh at their berks’ jokes went viral.

“Instantly the video went viral and people wanted more, so I had to continue with it and that is the reason I am where I am today,” Chesrae tells the Daily Voice. “The journey has been really rough. I thought it was all fun and games. “Mentally, I wasn’t prepared for this journey because social media can make or break you.

“I had to develop a very thick skin because not everyone likes me and that’s OK, but the hate is my motivation to keep going.” A recent photo of the content creator, sporting a pink jacket and knee-high pink boots with the caption “Pretty in Pink”, started trending on social media but generated a klomp hateful comments. Ken wrote: “Don’t fear the pink power bunny is here!”

PICTURE: FACEBOOK Maajidah wrote: “Barbie het nog nooit soes ‘n man gelyk nie,” followed by a laughing emoji. “I woke up that Monday morning and I scrolled on Facebook and saw I was a laughing stock, and I told myself I can’t keep replying to all this hate because they are going to keep doing it,” Chesrae said. “I just prayed to God to make me strong because in the beginning I used to cry.”

The teen has had collaborations with brands including Sportscene and Nike, and even dabbled in music. She features on two tracks with Mr Tapout and Huistoe Records, and another one on the way with Mr Werkhom from the Temple Boys. “I want to break barriers for the upcoming influencers; you should put in the work to get an outcome, but patience is key.