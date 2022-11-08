Supermodel Gigi Hadid has announced that she quit Twitter as it’s no longer a “safe place” for anyone after Elon Musk bought the platform for $44 billion. On the heels of Twitter mass layoffs, the 27-year-old Gigi turned to her Instagram Story to let her 76 million followers know that she’s no longer on the platform.

She even called the social media site “cesspool of hate & bigotry”, reports aceshowbiz.com. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership,” Gigi said of Elon, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part [sic] of,” she wrote. Hadid apologised to her fans, writing that she “loved connecting” with them “for a decade”.