The cheerleading squad of a Cape Flats high school has made the cut for a national competition, but needs your help to get there. The pupils from Delft High School, established in 2020, are excited to be heading to Durban for the South African Majorette and Cheerleading Association (SAMCA) National Majorette and Cheerleading competition.

The Phoenix All Stars Cheerleading squad only started competing this year. Speaking to IOL, school secretary and coach Natasha Brandt said the team hopes to break the negative stereotypes about Delft – such as drug abuse, gangsterism and poverty – and breathe fresh life into their community. She said they have 25 girls in total, aged between 13 and 18 years old.

“These girls could be anywhere, but they choose to always attend practice sessions during the week and on weekends,” Brandt said. “I am so privileged to work with such a crazy and uniquely diverse group. “These girls have worked hard and earned their place to compete at the nationals, but we are just not getting funding anywhere.”

HOPEFULS: The Delft High School drummies to compete in Durban The competition is set to take place on July 1-9 at the Queensmead Hockey Stadium in Berea. Brandt said their accommodation would cost R42 000 from July 5 until July 9. Food costs are estimated to be R10 000. “We’ve been trying to find suitable transport for the girls from Cape Town to Durban and back. Then we also need transport to and from the venue and accommodation.

“We are only competing on July 7 and 8. We will be returning home the day after the competition on July 9.” Phoenix All Stars Cheerleading squad from Delft High School on the Cape Flats. Picture: Supplied She said she had sent out dozens of emails requesting sponsorship, however, she has not received any response. “Good can come from Delft, and it should start with them.