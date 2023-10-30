No Springbok win would be complete without scrumhalf Faf de Klerk stripping down to his now well-known undies in celebration. The 32-year-old’s antics on and off the field have gained him worldwide recognition, especially when it comes to those famous onderbroekies of his, sporting the South African flag.

Following the national team’s stress-inducing victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, Faf stayed true to form and once again proudly stripped down in the locker room to only his onnie. BOKKE STARS: Manie Libbok and Faf de Klerk. Picture credit: Rugbyworldcup This time, he did it in the company of former tennis champion Roger Federer, who came to congratulate the Bok team. Videos doing the rounds of Faf meeting Federer while just in his trunks have gone viral.

Most fans were surprised by De Klerk’s laid-back attitude while in the company of greatness, but this only increased the ougat Bok’s popularity. The Bokke bagged a record fourth World Cup title after a historic 12-11 win over their arch-rivals, the All Blacks. PROUDLY SA: Faf in his trunks. Picture credit: Rugbyworldcup Interestingly enough, Faf also celebrated in his undies when South Africa managed to clinch the Webb Ellis Cup four years ago in Japan, and @rugbyworldcup couldn’t help but wonder: “Four years apart, reckon they’ve been washed?”