Jennifer Aniston's father John has passed away. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad at the age of 89 in an Instagram post.

Sharing a black and white photo of the pair when she was a baby, Jennifer, 53, wrote: "Sweet papa... John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! "You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I'll love you till the end of time.

"Don't forget to visit." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) John was an actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in the soap opera Days of Our Lives, which he had played since 1985. The part earned him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2017 and he received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

He had Jennifer with his ex-wife Nancy Dow, who died in 2016, and had son Alexander with his second wife Sherry Rooney. John walked out on Nancy in 1979 after 11 years of marriage, when Jennifer was only 10. ACTRESS: Jennifer Aniston He had a difficult relationship with Jennifer but it was reported in 2020 that she was ringing him every day at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.