AKA’s killing this past weekend has sparked shock and outrage among South Africans, with many calling for urgent strategies to address gun violence and strengthen gun laws in the country. AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and his long-time friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot and killed in Durban’s Florida Road on Friday night.

Fans, celebrities and fellow musicians have continued to pay tributes and express their shock and sadness on social media platforms since the news of the deaths broke. In a post shared on his Twitter account, Cassper Nyovest wrote a loving tribute to his arch rival AKA and Motsoane’s families. “My sincere condolences go out to Kiernan and Tebello’s families, colleagues and fans. May their souls rest in peace and their legacies be celebrated. May the Good lord be with all of you at this sad time,” wrote Cassper.

My sincere condolences goes out to Kiernan and Tebello’s families, colleagues and fans. May their souls rest in peace and their legacies be celebrated. May the Good lord be with all of you at this sad time. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 12, 2023 In another post, the “Siyathandana” hitmaker encouraged his fans to continue sending messages of support to AKA’s family and friends. “To all my fans, please send all your love to the Megacy and family. The nation is mourning and could use more love and less evil.🙏🏿💔” To all my fans, pls send all your love to the Megacy and family. The nation is mourning & could use more love and less evil.🙏🏿💔 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 12, 2023 Cassper and AKA’s beef dates back to 2014.

It all began with a tweet. In April 2014, Cassper Nyovest claimed that his song Doc Shebeleza was the biggest song in South African hip hop. So when AKA took to Twitter to promote his new single, “Congratulate”, he took the opportunity to throw low-key shade at Cassper. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote: “There’s a rapper running around saying he got the biggest song in the country … I challenge you to find his song in the iTunes Top 100.” At the time, “Congratulate” was number one on South Africa's iTunes charts.

And then in 2015, the beef between former besties AKA and Cassper Nyovest intensified when Cassper accused AKA of slapping him. As tributes continued to pour in on social media on the weekend, renowned hip hop music producer Deon T Daniels, aka DJ Ready D, also paid his respects to the slain rapper. “I could not find the words. I knew your heart and I value our last conversation. Please say hi to my mom in heaven. She really enjoyed your stories that popped up in the media. I always told her not to believe everything she reads. 😇 May Your Soul Rest In Peace,” said DJ Ready D.