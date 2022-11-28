Like most teenagers, 15-year-old Saskia Paris loves make-up and perfume. But her entrepreneurial spirit has led her to create her own cosmetic range. Her mother, Carla, 46, recalls moments when her daughter would sit wide-eyed as she applied make-up.

“She would ask me if she could put on make-up for me, and that's as far as it would go. I never allowed her to put make-up on,” said Carla. Little did her mother know her fascination would become a business opportunity. Saskia, from Westridge in Mitchells Plain, has invested all her spare time and energy into her cosmetic and fragrance line, Ms.Paris.

The grade 8 learner beams from ear to ear as she lays out her range. Her mother, who is also a businesswoman who designs jewellery, told Weekend Argus that Saskia, who has also been involved in modelling, used the money to start the business. Carla wasn’t so keen on her daughter being on social media but agreed to let her daughter use it as a marketing platform.

“I wasn't so keen on her sharing her personal life and suggested that she use it for business purposes. Saskia Paris, showcasing her perfume line Ms.Paris. Picture: Leon Lestrade/ African News Agency/ANA Carla said since that day, they never looked back. “I will support her in everything she does, because this is her. Whatever she feels she can do, I will back her up. She is very creative, so I have confidence that she will go far.

“I believe that children can also start their own businesses and become their own boss. It teaches responsibility, it helps them to become motivated, and one day she can also look back and say I did this.” Saskia points to her favourite scent named Sweet Angel. “I choose the scents ,and have my supplier do the tests and make it for me. The lip gloss comes from a manufacturer in Durban.

“I decided to do this because I was sure just as many young girls out there want to put on a bit of lip gloss, nail polish or smell nice. But because there aren't children-friendly products, their parents, just like mine, said no. “So my brand caters for them. The lip gloss and nail polish is clear and the scents are made up of cute girly smells,” explained the budding entrepreneur. She said the whole point of designing children's cosmetics is to allow girls to feel naturally beautiful without looking or smelling like an adult.

“The perfume costs R100 a bottle while the lip gloss costs R60 each. We also have a mascara/eyebrow brush for R30, everything comes with a free pair of earrings,” Saskia concluded. Social media influencer Jasmine Vraagom, the founder of the cosmetic brand Me Just For you (@mejustforyou), offered Saskia advice. Saskia applying lip gloss to her mother Carla. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ ANA “This industry is all about smart thinking. If you have a talent in it and manage to capture your audience, then it can be worth it.

“She is 15, she is young, so there is still a lot of space for building on her passion. I want to advise her to be open to criticism, and don’t be afraid to hustle, and to ask people questions.” Vraagom said it was a competitive industry. “It's not always easy getting funding, but you just need to be smart with how you market your product. The important thing is to think out of the box and research. Research is just as important.