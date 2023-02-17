News of the shocking killing of rapper AKA is still travelling across the world and many people are still registering the news, one such person is Nigerian superstar Burna Boy. The multi-award-winning musician took to his Instagram stories on Thursday afternoon and shared his reaction over his former collaborator’s murder.

“WTF is all of that about/ I just heard he died, seen that video at that restaurant/ Took me out of a positive mood,” wrote the Grammy award-winning artist. Burna Boy takes to Instagram stories to pay tribute to AKA. Picture: Instagram screenshot Burna Boy seems to have put emotions into a song as audio of him singing the words written on his story is heard. The “African Giant” also shared how AKA reacted when he saw he’s gun years ago and AKA told him he was “wild”.

The two artists forged a relationship when Burna Boy briefly moved to Mzansi from Nigeria as a career move. The pair would go on to collaborate on three songs, All Eyes on Me, Paid and Baddest. But in 2019 their relationship soured when they had a bitter social media feud around the xenophobic attacks in SA that saw many foreign nationals’ shops and properties looted and burnt. Burna Boy takes to Instagram to pay tribute to AKA. Picture: Instagram screenshot In the midst of the tension around the attacks, Burna Boy called AKA “retarded” and threatened violence if they ever crossed paths.

Burna Boy in his post touched on his rocky past with the rapper and expressed his wish that his murderers are caught. “But I didn’t want you dead, it was like that with me and you. Wicked! I hope they catch whoever did you wicked. I hope you rest in peace, even though we ain’t kick it,” he wrote. At his DStv Delicious performance last year, Burna joked about having “enemys” and performed his part of the hit song All Eyes On Me.