Published by Ethnikids Publishers, it is a unique South African tale with an important message and a touching back story.

Internationally-acclaimed Mzansi musician Sho Madjozi has released her debut children’s book, Shoma and the Stars.

Madjozi, born Maya Wegerif, holds a degree in creative writing, and wrote the story of celebrating one’s uniqueness and as a tribute to her sister, Makhanani Maganye, who died in a car accident in 2019.

“I’m super excited to release my children’s book. It’s a beautiful story and it’s a beautifully written story and it’s a gift to my young fans and all these young ones who dare to be different,” she tells IOL Entertainment.

Some of Madjozi’s fans got their first peep at the book’s cover work, when she appeared on hip hop artist Da L E S’ YouTube podcast, Posted with Da L E S and Friends.