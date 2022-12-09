Internationally-acclaimed Mzansi musician Sho Madjozi has released her debut children’s book, Shoma and the Stars.
Published by Ethnikids Publishers, it is a unique South African tale with an important message and a touching back story.
Madjozi, born Maya Wegerif, holds a degree in creative writing, and wrote the story of celebrating one’s uniqueness and as a tribute to her sister, Makhanani Maganye, who died in a car accident in 2019.
“I’m super excited to release my children’s book. It’s a beautiful story and it’s a beautifully written story and it’s a gift to my young fans and all these young ones who dare to be different,” she tells IOL Entertainment.
Some of Madjozi’s fans got their first peep at the book’s cover work, when she appeared on hip hop artist Da L E S’ YouTube podcast, Posted with Da L E S and Friends.
However, her appearance on the podcast didn’t go down well and she became a trending topic on Twitter as L E S’ podcast, which caters for an adult market, also reveals drinking and weed smoking.
Addressing the criticism of promoting her book on a platform for adults, she said: “Sensible people know that there are different platforms that are for different audiences”.
It’s no secret that kids love Madjozi, as it’s hard to forget how she inspired little girls across the country to braid their hair in colourful braids like hers.
Not only has Madjozi written a children’s book but this November the John Cena hitmaker dropped her first single, Toro, after almost two years of not blessing her fans with new music.