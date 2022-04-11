April is Autism Awareness month and a Kalk Bay teen is hoping to spread hope and encourage kids and parents dealing with autism with his art.

Clayden Botes is a 14-year-old boy living with Autism, more specifically Aspergers.

Aspergers syndrome does not impact cognitive ability but can affect the individual’s understanding of social cues, for example they often cannot tell when someone is sad, happy or being sarcastic.

Clayden was diagnosed at the age of six, says his single mom Antoinette Botes, 49.

“His journey is not one that any person should have to endure, he is unable to read or write and has been rejected by society.

“But this is not a story of despair, it is a story about a young man unwilling to accept the stigma and hopelessness of an autism diagnosis.”

ENCOURAGED: Clayden and mom

Clayden has found expression through art, and his bright and bold drawings have been used digitally to print on items such as mugs, canvas boards, bedding, clothing and more.

Antoinette lost her job during lockdown, when Clayden had to leave his mainstream school and she encouraged him to do what he loves most.

He started off painting but has enhanced his skills to do digital designs and mense loved it so much that Antoinette started selling it.

Clayden says he is proud to have overcome the hurdles in his life: “In school I was bullied a lot, and to deal with that I would draw in class.

“When Covid happened, my mom took me out of school and she encouraged me to draw more and I became passionate about comics and character designing.

“I am proud to be Autistic... I believe that it’s OK to be different.

“Each piece of art is handcrafted and one of a kind. Welcome to my world!”

His proud mom adds: “Clayden has been on several television programmes, newspapers, he won the Marmite Maverick competition in 2021, and his label he designed will be on Marmite bottles soon. He’s been the Little expert for KidsCon 2021 which did not happen.

“At 12, he started his own business, ClaydensDesigns and currently he’s creating art for an international company.

“Clayden is a happy, healthy young man, with big dreams and a huge future ahead of him.”

To check out his designs and order, visit Clayden Designs on Facebook.

