Local radio presenter Anele Mdoda is among the thousands of people who have been left shocked by Netflix’s new crime documentary: “The Tinder Swindler”.

“The Tinder Swindler” follows three women who all went on the popular dating app and matched with “Simon Leviev”, who appeared to be the man of their dreams but ended up being a nightmare.

Simon is the one on everyone’s mind following the explosive allegations levelled against him in the intriguing crime documentary.

Since the documentary aired on the popular streaming platform, it has been a trending topic across social media and is even sparking viral trends.

The 947 presenter was left with so many questions after watching “The Tinder Swindler”.

Like many of us, it is hard to wrap our heads around the fact that the women in the documentary willingly gave Simon all that money.

While Mdoda wishes pain on Simon she also wishes for the opportunity to just sit down and talk to him. I don’t blame her -- there are so many questions.

It is fascinating to seeing how Simon spun his web of scammer lies and deceit, trapping many women in it and no one noticed it until he was eventually exposed.

No rather send money or fly to me and bring me a cheque #TheTinderSwindler https://t.co/B25GvZ1fOo — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 6, 2022

Simon may have allegedly done the dirty on the women in the documentary but considering all the red flags in his story, it’s hard not to think that the ladies were foolish themselves.

“The Tinder Swindler” has also left social media users with many quotes and sayings. Simon’s famous lines about his enemies have sparked a viral trend.

Mdoda shared a picture of herself inside a private jet and used Simon’s quotes in her caption,“send money now, my enemies are after me”.

This began a trend of other social media users posting like Simon and joking that enemies are after them and they need money, ASAP.

Simon [right now] : My enemies are behind the Netflix documentary.

Random lady : $ 250 000 sent#tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/JbH2mA9hMX — Kgothatso Marwala (@kmarwala) February 5, 2022

After all, Peter is down and some woman needs to send money to help out Simon.

“The Tinder Swindler” is one interesting documentary that will make you think twice after swiping right on someone claiming to be wealthy since you might be the one ending up financing their lavish lifestyle.

Guys please send money. My enemies are after us #PostLikeSimon pic.twitter.com/wuQ0mtD58I — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) February 7, 2022

IOL