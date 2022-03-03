The shows are back on and so is the Daily Voice’s Weekend Special!

After two years of hibernation, thanks to Covid, we are happy to once again bring you all the latest and coolest events to be held in Cape Town.

Kick off your weekend with the popular Wynberg Family & Lifestyle Market as it reopens today at 4pm, with a fun-filled four days of festivities to look forward to at the Maynardville Park in Wynberg.

Organiser Rozario Brown says thousands of people are expected to flock to this carnival.

“More than 40 local artists, DJs and entertainers will ensure that those attending this event will enjoy a fun-filled weekend.

“Some of the artists include Jarryd Ricketts, Zoe Zana, the 1925 Band, Sons of Selassie, Mark Haze, Jason Spikes, DJ Portia, Ron X, to name only a few.

ON THE BILL: DJ Portia

“The main objectives of the event is to get our people back to work in a safe environment, to build stronger family units, to showcase our local talent, to build local pride, to recognise and celebrate our local heroes, to encourage people to get vaccinated and to help build a healthy mental environment by getting our people out from behind locked doors and allowing them to engage and socialise with others.”

There will be a carnival as well as more than 80 stalls of food, fashion, gadgets, toys, and other exciting displays.

The SANDF, including the SA Navy, SA Army and other units, will have its first military display at this event, while the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate will also have some exciting displays from its Law Enforcement, Metro Police, Fire & Rescue, Disaster Management and traffic services.

Festival goers are urged to pre-purchase tickets at Computicket at R55 each, while it will be R70 at the gate.

Children under the age of six enter for free when accompanied by a full paying adult.

Gates open at 4pm and close at 10pm on Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday gates open at 10am till 10pm, and Sunday the carnival is open from 10am till 7pm.

