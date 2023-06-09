The rainy winter season might be upon us but the 2023 Jive Cape Town Funny Festival is currently in full swing and heating things up at the Pam Golding Theatre at the Baxter. This is the country’s oldest and foremost comedy festival and a hot staple during koue Cape Town winters.

But most importantly, it is a great night out with friends or family and the best part of it all, the festival runs until July 2. You can catch Emo Adams, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Larry Soffer, Marc Lottering, Riaad Moosa, Alan Committie, Dalin Oliver, Mzonke Maloney and Daredevil Chicken all under one roof. The Funny Festival also held a Funny Championship in search of the next rising star, and this year’s winner, Mzonke Maloney, will be taking the stage as well.

Besides entertaining audiences, the Cape Town Funny Festival supports “Operation Smile”, an organisation creating solutions to deliver safe treatment and surgery for children with cleft lips and palates. With all the serious and concerning issues facing South Africans right now, laughter really is the best medicine. The City of Cape Town is an official partner and Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: “We are very happy to continue our partnership with the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival that sees a talented local line-up of young and veteran comedians taking centre stage once again this year.