Community activist and rapper Deen Louw is ploughing back into his community and has partnered with the National Lottery to open an music art school in Mitchells Plain. The official launch of the Deen Louw Foundation Music Academy will take place on November 17 at the Rocklands Civic Centre.

Deen is calling on anyone interested in a career in the arts to join them. “We applied [to the National Lottery] because there was a massive need for an arts school, specifically a recording studio where the artists can come and record their music and produce music, free of charge and especially for upcoming artists,” says Deen. “Because I am in the industry, I know how difficult it is to really get in contact with the right people.

“Now that we are all connected and have built up a database for all the various departments, we can bring these people on board to give these children an opportunity that we as yesterday’s professional artists never had. “We firstly want to teach the young artists about the business side of the industry, how to sustain themselves, how to protect themselves and how to protect their mechanical rights as musicians, songwriters and creatives. “We emphasise that whatever happened to us should not happen again.”