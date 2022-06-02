Rapper Jitsvinger is hosting the Local is Global variety show, combining comedy, jazz and rap at the good food and wine joint, Yobo. The cosy venue is situated in Shortmarket Street in the Cape Town CBD.

First up will be Melissa Ohlsson – a writer, a feminist and a woman with a penchant for hip hop and activism. She details her navigation of these different worlds, while raising two kids and using comedy as a catalyst. Jitsvinger meanwhile continues to dabble and experiment with his well-known Afrikaaps rap style and this time he’s collaborating with jazz innovator, musical director, and piano teacher from Robertson, Winston Siljeur, on keyboards to expand sonic boundaries live on stage.