Twelve Cape Flats fashion designers showed off their talents on the runway of the Unapologetic Fashion Show on Saturday. The annual event aims to showcase the best of local designers, catering to all genders and body types.

It took place at Rocklands High School where over 200 fashion lovers came to watch as 20 local models strutted the runway. CHIC: Model strutting stuff Organiser Angelique Johannes, 36, from Mitchells Plain says: “It was amazing to see the turnout of people who came through to support the local designers. I am thankful to the public for always supporting the Unapologetic Fashion show and for believing in my vision, that I just want people to believe in themselves and not conform to what society wants them to be,” she said. HOST: Angelique Johannes at show There were two plus size ranges, an oulike mommy and daughter combo range, as well as evening wear, street wear and even gender fluid looks.

Designers had their work on display and the public was able to buy. EARTHY: Organic designs One of the designers was 18-year-old Zoe Mullins from Tafelsig, whose collection was called “In 44”. “My collection was inspired by the movie Avatar: Legend of Korra and was designed around the four elements earth, wind, air and water. It was my first fashion show so I was nervous to show my designs but I got some really positive feedback.”