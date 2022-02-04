Cape Town actress Melissa de Vries-Joseph, and her husband, cinematographer Jeff Joseph have teamed up to make their own movies.

Instead of waiting and hoping for opportunities to arise, the duo created MDV Productions in 2016 and started creating their own films.

The Northern Suburbs production company prides itself in supporting their community by including locals in their films and giving disadvantaged youth an opportunity to participate in and learn about the film industry.

The couple has produced three short films titled K.O Kid, Skrif is teen die muur and Jenny en die Betjies, with two more in the pipeline.

The latest film, K.O Kid (as in Knockout Kid), follows the life and challenges of Mel (played by Melissa), a self-taught boxer who finds her escape from the school bullies and home life drama in the ring.

It is there that this young woman becomes the heroine in her own life.

YOUNG HEROINE: K.O Kid

“Jenny en die Betjies and Skrif is Teen die Muur is the first time we did everything, wrote it, produced, directed, Jeff being cinematographer,” Melissa says.

“I’ve grown so much working behind the scenes, I have learnt to take control of the narrative and to creatively tap into other avenues like producing and writing, and even aiding in directing scenes to ensure the vision is brought to life.

“I have grown so much as an actress and an artist.”

She adds: “K.O was our first we created but we had someone else writing and directing and had other people shooting the film.”

K.O Kid will be released on YouTube next week.

