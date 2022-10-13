Cape comics Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes are back on stage with a new show following the success of Deen There, Done That. Titled Funny on the Spot, the new show will mainly be improvisation and no two nights will be the same.

The show, which will take place at the Homecoming Centre from October 26 to 29, and will also include games, prizes, and special comedic guests, reports Weekend Argus. Areff is a podcast pioneer who founded the podcast network, POC Podcasts. Through the success of his podcast, Lesser Known Somebodies, he received the African Union media fellowship earlier this year.

Barnes, who co-hosts the Reg Boys podcast with Simon Orgill, most recently received a Standard Bank Ovation award for his show Can’t-Centrate. The duo recorded their podcast live at the Artscape Theatre in February. Areff said following their first show together in May, they wanted to try and take a more personal angle with upcoming production.

“Fans should become friends. We did our first show because of friendship and it still holds true now. “This show is me hanging out with my friend and our new friends,” he said. Barnes said they had fun with their first show, and enjoyed interacting with the crowd.

The pair said mense can expect to have a good time at the show. “It will be special and feel like a vacation from the rest of your life. “This show’s magic is that it cannot be repeated,” Barnes said.