Mother City Pop Up Concerts, with support from the City of Cape Town, will host a colourful spectacle to celebrate Summer, Love and Music on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Day Big Band, featuring Jarrad Ricketts and Monique Hellenberg, will headline the event that will also include Cameron Ward, his band and a host of other musicians.

Organiser Craig Parks says the show comes as a much-needed relief to musicians and production teams who have been yearning for a big gig to feed their families.

“Although the lockdown levels have eased, and work is becoming evident again, we in the events and entertainment industry have a long way to go before we can reach financial stability again,” he says.

“Therefore the City of Cape Town created this initiative to revitalise the City by bringing events into the CBD.

“Various event producers have been asked to bring events into town to revive business and to allow people to be tourists in their own city.”

STABILITY: Organiser Craig Parks

A full bar, food trucks and stalls will also be available, and patrons are reminded to bring along sun hats, sun block and camping chairs to enjoy the show.

This event will take place on the Cullinan Square, just opposite the Cullinan Hotel on the corner of Walter Sisulu and Cullinan Streets in Cape Town.

General access tickets cost R150.

The producers have made 120 tickets available, at R360 each, that includes a full 5-star buffet lunch at the Cullinan Hotel, and a ticket to the show.

All tickets available from Computicket.

Gates open at 12pm and music starts at 12.30pm.

