Cape Town musos will be part of a brand-new music show to be staged on two continents at the same time next month.

From South Africa with Love is unique in that two shows are linked by technology via livestream.

From the Cab Conference Centre in Cape Town, saxophonist Don Vino, singer Lauren-Lee van Rheede and powerhouse Afrikaans vocalist Maritza will perform live.

And joining them from the Manchester Cathedral in the UK will be Britain’s Got Talent finalist, opera singer Faith Tucker, and pianist Rahul Suntah.

Organiser David Gummers says the dual crossover has been planned since last year and aims to support a good cause.

“Ten percent of the profits in SA will be going to the Haven Night Shelter. In the UK, 10% is going to the We Love Manchester Charity,” he says.

“We have a brilliant production team who are using 21st century technology.

“ The difference between this and a normal zoom video is the cameras will be roving.”

Lauren-lee says she is excited to be part of the innovative show: “I’m so amazed, even though we are thousands of miles apart, we still get to do a show together.

“Technology really has the power to bring people together and so does music.”

Don Vino says the event is a first for him: “This is a brand-new experience for me. I’m amped to see the result and this also proves that possibilities are endless, look, we are hosting one show in two countries!”

Tickets cost R135 via Quicket and the show starts at 8pm on 11 February.

Caption: UNIQUE: From South Africa with Love