Sies! Lizzo is being accused of pressuring her backing dancers into eating bananas sticking out of sex workers’ vaginas during a trip to Holland, as part of a bombshell lawsuit against the singer. The Good as Hell hitmaker is said by three of her dancers to have also wysed them to endure weight-shaming and sexually degrading behaviour.

Court papers, obtained by Page Six that were filed on Tuesday, show plaintiffs Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams claim they were eventually fired while the third plaintiff, Noelle Rodriguez, said she resigned over Lizzo’s “stunning” behaviour. The trio say in their lawsuit that while on a concert trip with the Grammy Award-winning artist to Amsterdam in February, Lizzo invited them for a night out on the town that ended in the city’s Red Light District. BOSSY: Singer Lizzo apparently bullied her dancers on tour They said in their filing: “Things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

The dancers added Lizzo allegedly “pressured” and “goaded” Davis into touching one of the nude performer’s breasts. They also claim a month later Lizzo – real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson – duped them once again into attending a nude show, claiming the action equated to “robbing them of the choice not to participate”. Davis also claims in the lawsuit at one point she had no choice but to “soil herself” on stage during an “excruciating” re-audition, “fearing the repercussions” of excusing herself to go to the bathroom.