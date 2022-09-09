Ricky Martin has filed a $20 million lawsuit against his 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez after he was accused sexual abuse. TMZ, which was the first to report the skandaal, claims the Livin’ La Vida Loca hitmaker, 50, filed the suit in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A month after Sanchez withdrew his restraining order against the popstar, Martin claims that Sanchez began sending him DMs on Instagram, threatening to “assassinate his reputation and integrity” if he didn’t haal uit en betaal. Martin claims in his suit that Sanchez, whom he described as a “maladjusted individual”, rekked his bek about being his nephew and would send him messages up to 10 times a day in a four-month period. The former Menudo member also alleges that Sanchez posted his cellphone nommer on the internet and made an Instagram account for one of his laaities, which shocked the father of four.

Martin believes he’s missed out on business opportunities, the suit states, and is looking for a klomp geld in damages. In July, Martin pakked uit in a video why he had not addressed the allegations of incest when they first came out – despite his mense vehemently denying the “false and fabricated” claims. “For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law … obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge,” Martin said in the clip.