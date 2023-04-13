The frail and old was once young too. It started with Beatrice Kester witnessing a hungry woman walking in pouring rain to the local fisheries for fish offcuts (kaiings).

Then, after eight long years of fundraisers, they finally had R100 000, enough to establish Beatrice’s dream of setting up a frail care centre for coloureds and blacks. The Douglas Murray Old Age Home would open its doors in 1969 to be the safe haven for more than 80 residents. So many families would bring their frail parents or family members to this home.

As you walk in, you see people who resemble your family and yes it hits hard, but it is their reality, so much so that some of these ladies are still full of life while others aren’t ready to accept their new home. It is sad to hear the reasons why people bring their parents to the home - they lost their job or house, they’ve fallen on tough times due to drug and alcohol abuse - what they don’t realise is that they are also losing the one thing that can never be replaced – their parents. While in conversation with Theo Gabriels, the MD of Douglas Murray, he explained that the frail care facility also serves as a mental health facility.

“It was the perfect space for me to be in, I started here on 1 November in 2020, during the peak of the pandemic, I stood and watched how they couldn’t go anywhere because of Covid-19 and promised myself as soon as this is over I will bring light into their lives,” says Theo. “During the past summer season, we made sure the old aunties and uncles in their wheelchairs played soccer and we took them to the ocean to wet their feet. “These residents are now full of life and can’t wait to see what the next day has in store for them.”

Dr. Eulalia Gallant comes out to the home every second week to assist and check up on the residents of Douglas Murray. She gets the chronic medication sorted for them to avoid them standing in long queues at day hospitals. “There’s nothing more fulfilling than bringing joy and giving hope to a patient, especially patients who are in a daily struggle with pain and suffering, this makes the drive to the home worth it, and if I could, I would do it on a more regular basis,” says Dr Gallant.

LEND A HELPING HAND: Dr Eulalia Gallant I also spoke to Beulah Wheeler, the head of Housekeeping & Events, who says: “Douglas Murray might not be the five-star retirement village, but we give five-star treatment (to residents). “Every employee at this home gives more than 100% and always goes beyond the call of duty.” She says the home does not discriminate and everyone is welcome.

She adds: “We try to do fundraisers for the home, but it’s not always an easy task. “We have people from all walks of life at our facility – the sick, the needy, the poor, the middle class, you name it, they are here.” “We have our share of Muslims, Christians and Jews in our home.

“We are always in need of support, right now with the cold winter approaching, we need soup mix, tin foods, pastas, dry beans and as always the biggest need are adult diapers (nappies). She adds: “With all the challenges of our daily needs, through the grace of God, we also see miracles and wonders on a daily basis.” VISION OF THE HOME: Beulah Wheeler and Theo Gabriels She says it’s clear that there is a dire need for good facilities for the old and frail.

“There is a list with more than 100 names of people still waiting to be accepted into the home, but because it has reached its full capacity, the home cannot accept any more residents. “Whatever we have left (food, clothes, toiletries) we have our driver deliver to the orphanage and to the people on the list.” Gabriels says they wouldn’t be able to make it without their generous sponsors.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the communities for always pouring out their hearts towards Douglas Murray Home, we recently received new mattresses, so to those donors, we thank you. “To the scholars who take the time to visit the old people just to brush their hair or push them outside in the sun, a very special thanks to all of you. “To the artists and people who support our fundraisers, thank you, and to everyone who will take the time to visit us soon, we appreciate it, the residents appreciate it and we cannot wait to welcome you back.”

Douglas Murray Home will host a fundraiser, “Xmas in July”, on Friday, 28 July 2023. This will take place at Muizenberg Civic Centre. For information contact Beaulah on 021 012 2146.