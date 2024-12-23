When 10-year old Jihad Otto from Heideveld first appeared on our TV screens last year, he stole hearts as Byron Williams in the hit Showmax series “Spinners”. But he is making even more mense proud as the little boy with the big heart is spreading Christmas cheer and changing lives with his charity initiative called Jihad’s Shoebox Project.

The initiative was established in 2023 as Jihad’s way of showing gratitude for the support shown by the community of Heideveld while he was filming Spinners. He started with 160 children getting a gift bag. However, Jihad plans to go bigger every year. LEKKER: Mense at Bridgetown Community Sports Ground On Saturday, the Bridgetown Community Sports Ground was filled with smiles and excitement as 250 underprivileged children had a jol.

Each received a hotdog and juice while enjoying some live entertainment as well as gift bags filled with chips, juice, sweets, and a toy or stationery item. The teenaged girls each got a bag with sanitary towels, roll-on, soap, hair accessories or a sling bag. Jihad tells the Daily Voice: “I started this project because while filming Spinners in Lavender Hill, I saw the needs kids have and all I wanted to do was make a difference.

“Im very happy knowing I’ve helped someone. “It made me very happy seeing how happy and excited the kids were to receive their gifts and I was very excited about the project this year because we got gifts for more kids.” LEKKER: Mense at Bridgetown Community Sports Ground Proud parents Riyaad and Lameesha Otto says the project was blessed as they had assistance from TikTok sensation Lekie van Witt, Too Much WiFi, The Backyard Grillers, Ajouhaars Butcher, as well as Alhami Noodles and their dear friend Thaabiet Ryklief, who is also very involved with uplifting the youth of Bridgetown.