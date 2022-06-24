Paarl songbird Amy Jones has been a busy bee and is releasing her latest single on Friday. The 28 year old has also announced that she will be jetting off to the UK in August to headline the 133rd Shrewsbury Flower show.

Just a week ago she sang the national anthem at the DHL Cape Town Stadium where the Stormers and Bulls clashed at the United Rugby Championship final. Amy’s new song Waiting For Me and will be available on all digital platforms on Friday. She says the song is about her journey as an artist and how she’s been dealing with “negative energies” of people: “This is for the naysayers that said ‘you dream too big’, so I decided to write a song about it.

“And to speak life over myself, as I firmly believe there’s power in the tongue and what you say,” said Amy. “One Sunday morning I wrote it, not knowing that it’ll be my next single. “With the help of a Cape Town-based and well respected producer, Dave Pearce, I managed to finish this song and recorded it in Cosher studios.

“I wrote the song in February with the lyric ‘I’ve got places to see, so many people waiting for me, I’ve got places to go, so many cities away from home’ and the last two weekends I have performed for over 60 000 people at the DHL Stadium and they all got to hear this new song and my voice,” she says proudly. She adds: “I am also heading to the UK in five weeks from now and that also excites me so much. “I’m also going to work with writers and producers in Paris.”