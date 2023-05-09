Raf Don, aka the pioneer of Drill hip hop in South Africa, is back and ready to dominate the charts again with his new single For The Gram featuring YoungstaCPT and Manu Worldstar. Produced by the talented Shaney Jay and Verbb, this Afro-pop banger is the perfect party starter and fuses West African Afrobeats and South African hip hop blended with Drill and creative lyricism.

‘For The Gram’ 5/05/2023 🚀🏁🌹

Don x @YoungstaCpt x @Manu_WorldStar …hit the presavehttps://t.co/cGQ93Jpfeo pic.twitter.com/bEv40qJVeU — 𝐑𝐀𝐅 𝐃𝐎𝐍 (@OfficialRafDon) May 3, 2023 Raf Don described the song as a confidence-booster: “We just wanted to make a song that adores women. This is a theme song that gives beautiful girls the confidence on how they utilise Instagram, whenever they post their favourite pictures in their outfits where they are looking cute and pretty, they have a theme song to go with. Influential “I think Instagram is heavily influential when it comes to society and the beauty standards. Not everybody utilise the platform for negativity, a lot of women post their pictures to inspire other girls and that song aligns with that positive message of the platform.”

The song is available across all streaming platforms with a music video in the works. YoungstaCPT, too, is no stranger to the music scene, and mense might know Manu Worldstar from the success of his smash hit titled NaLingi. Raf Don said: “Youngsta and I have such incredible chemistry in the studio and with this record we wanted to create something different, Manu Worldstar was the perfect artist and voice to complete this collaboration.”