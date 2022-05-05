There’s a new crew on the block and they’re called Ouens Vannie Plain. Collectively, they have nearly four decades of experience under their belt, but the crew has had their fair share of ups and downs in the music industry.

The group recently released their first song called Allie Kinnes. Long-time friends Quinten Swartz, aka Q-Rock, Von D Kemp and Akeem Gambeno, better known as Uncle Kim from The Ballies, recorded the song at Akeem’s house in Portlands and are currently filming a music video to go along with it at the Las Vegas Lounge innie Plain. One can’t ignore the musical talent of Akeem as it runs in his family; he is the son of the late klopse legend Anwar Gambeno, who has left his mark on the Cape Town minstrel fraternity and Cape Malay choirs.

Commenting on Allie Kinnes, Uncle Kim says: “The lyrics of the track are mostly written in Cape-style Afrikaans but have a global dance appeal. It’s a catchy tune, guaranteed to get stuck in your head and have you mumbling the chorus all day. “Just what’s needed to warm the soul during those cold winter days, at family gatherings, special occasions or wherever people are looking to have a good time,” he adds. Q-Rock says their songs are aimed at spreading social awareness and making women feel sexy.