A Bonteheuwel DJ has produced a kwaai single in collaboration with three others inside a tiny music studio neatly fitted in his bedroom.

While the gunshots ring out outside, Joshua Morris, aka DJ MX14, is usually in his room cooking up lekker beats.

One of his latest offerings is a hot new Amapiano single that was recently released.

The 21-year-old muso says he and his friend Sergio Jansen have been making beats together for a while now and came up with the track, Don’t Hit Me Up, in his studio.

A barber by day, Joshua says he enjoyed working on the track he co-produced with Sergio.

“Sergio and I have been making beats together for a while but one day we were sitting in my home studio and this song was born,” he says.

“It was effortless and everything fitted so perfectly together. Once the beat was sorted, Sergio and I sat with the lyrics and co-wrote it along with Mikhail Williams.

“I am super excited for this project to be out on all major streaming platforms and hope everyone enjoys it and boosts it in their homes and car systems.”

HOME OFFICE: Joshua’s studio in his bedroom

Joshua’s home studio is fitted with a flat screen TV connected to his laptop, mic, mic stand, studio monitors and one office chair.

The vocalist on the upbeat track is Marshalene Jansen-October, 32, from Mitchells Plain

The singer says: “I just recently rekindled my love and passion for music when approached by my cousin Sergio, he sent me the raw track and I immediately fell in love with it and while working on it, I also discovered my new-found love for Amapiano.”

Mikhail said he landed up on the track by luck: “I got in on a chance I took by sliding into Josh’s DMs and jokingly asking to be a part of the song.

“I wrote my verse in 20 minutes and never expected it to even be good enough for the final track.”

Don’t Hit Me Up is available on all digital platforms.

