Clint Brink has released his latest single, Brink, 42, says the song, which was inspired by his wife Steffi. “My producer, David Mutanda, sent me an Afrobeat beat a few weeks after I released Hold On To Love, which I also co-produced with him,” the Paarl-born actor and singer says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLINT BRINK (@clintonthebrink) “I took about two days to listen to similar styles from male artists including some dance hall, ragga and reggae. “Once I was certain which route I wanted to take, it took me less than an hour to write. My wife is obviously an inspiration for what I wrote.” He added: “David and I started working on the single a couple of months ago but, in the interim, life happened. I lost my friend and colleague, Bradley Olivier, and then two weeks later, my father.