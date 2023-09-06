Clint Brink has released his latest single, Brink, 42, says the song, which was inspired by his wife Steffi.
“My producer, David Mutanda, sent me an Afrobeat beat a few weeks after I released Hold On To Love, which I also co-produced with him,” the Paarl-born actor and singer says.
“I took about two days to listen to similar styles from male artists including some dance hall, ragga and reggae.
“Once I was certain which route I wanted to take, it took me less than an hour to write. My wife is obviously an inspiration for what I wrote.”
He added: “David and I started working on the single a couple of months ago but, in the interim, life happened. I lost my friend and colleague, Bradley Olivier, and then two weeks later, my father.
“This impacted our plans for the song in a big way. Today is a month since my father’s passing. He told me that this was his favourite song of mine to date. I want to honour my father by making a success of everything I do.”
Clint, 42, juggles his acting and singing career with being a fitness guru, husband and dad, yet handles it all says it’s all going well with a balanced schedule.
“I work anything from a 12-to-20-hour day. Know what your purpose is in life, work your butt off and be intentional with your life,” he said. Promise is available on all digital platforms.