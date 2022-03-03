AKA is making headlines for doing what he does best again – making music.

The rapper has been gearing up to release new music and teased us with two songs from his upcoming album.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker took to social media and shared teasers of tracks from the album, which appears to be called Mass Country.

The first clip is from a song labelled Prada and sees the Mitchells Plain-star spitting about buying himself Prada and not flowers – over an amapiano groove.

The second track is labelled New Best Army and has a more traditional hip hop production to it.

Okay last one. #MassCountry 🐮 💜 SNIPPET GOD ANSWERS TO NO ONE. pic.twitter.com/se15SIKaRn — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 2, 2022

For the longest time, AKA has been in the news over the death of his fiancée Anele Tembe’s death last year, and his tax dramas.

However, the award-winning rapper is now singing a different tune after settling a whopping tax bill of R5 million.

In celebration, AKA posted on social media that he doesn’t owe the government anything, along with a picture of his SARS statement of account.

“Woke up this morning and I don’t owe the government a damn thang.

“Hallelujah Raising hands … (oh yes you read correctly, that is 5 MILLION … in tax, no kizzy, no Billed cap)… ” AKA said.

Woke up this morning and I don’t owe the government a damn thang. Hallelujah 🙌🏼 … (oh yes you read correctly, that is 5 MILLION … in tax, no kizzy, no 🧢) … pic.twitter.com/MeruOs5YUX — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 10, 2022

