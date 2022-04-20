The family of local singer Lira has released a statement announcing that she has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

Lira, born Lerato Molapo, was in Germany for a performance when she suffered the attack, which has affected her speech.

The Feel Good hitmaker is back in South Africa and receiving treatment from “the best medical team available”.

In the statement, which was also posted on her social media platforms, the family said Lira will not be able to perform any time soon.

“Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term,” the statement reads.

“That said, Lira is in good spirits and is surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery.”

The Molapo family has urged her fans and South Africans, to keep her in their thoughts.

“We thank you all in advance for your prayers, support, kindness and utmost sensitivity and consideration during this very challenging time in her life. Let there be light!” the statement said.

Lira, 43, recently performed on fellow musician, JR’s Feel Good Live Sessions.

The performance, which took place last month, was a celebration of her impressive catalogue that has led to her becoming an acclaimed international performer.

She is a multi-platinum selling, an 11-time South African Music Award-winning Afro-Soul vocalist, and has also featured as a The Voice SA coach.

The songbird split from husband and manager Robin Kohl in July 2019 after nine years of marriage. They did not have any kids.

