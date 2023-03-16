Actress Lindsay Lohan has taken to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. The 36-year-old, who married Shammas in 2022, took to the photo-sharing platform to share a snap of a white baby onesie that reads ‘coming soon...’

She captioned the photo: “We are blessed and excited! [prayer, heart and baby emojis] (sic).” The Mean Girls actress revealed that she and her husband are both excited about the “next chapter” in their lives. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) A rep for the couple told Daily Mail.com: “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

The loved-up duo are also looking forward to parenthood. They said: “We are beyond happy for this blessing in our lives and we cannot wait to become parents.” Lohan first shot to fame during her childhood, starring in a string of well-known movies, including The Parent Trap in 1998. But now, the actress thinks it’s important to strike a healthy balance between her work life and her professional life.