The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, explained that he once received a party invitation from the Break My Soul songstress, but declined it.

He said: “I’ve actually been invited to come to one of her Renaissance parties and that was super dope. Think it was on the day of one of the shows and I was like, ‘do I completely leave my fans stranded and don’t come to the show to see Beyoncé, or not,’ but you know I couldn’t. Some time though for sure!”

LEGENDARY: Beyonce

However, the INDUSTRY BABY hitmaker added that Beyoncé's latest album Renaissance had left him feeling “liberated” and claimed it was “so big” of her to go in a different artistic direction.

He told E! News: “The overall idea of this super-duper pop legend, not even, this music legend in general, going into this direction that’s not really mainstream at all. I think that’s just so big of her. It’s liberating.”