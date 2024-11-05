The liggies are gonna be lit as the City of Cape Town yesterday revealed the duidelike line-up of artists for this year’s extravaganza. The City says this year’s Festive Lights Switch-On Adderley Street is gearing up to be an unforgettable day of music, laughter, and unity under the theme “People of Hope.”

You can jJoin in the fun on Sunday, 1 December 2024, from 16:00 on the Grand Parade, where a phenomenal line-up of artists, entertainers and comedians will ignite the holiday spirit. The star-studded line-up includes chart-toppers Mafikizolo, the soulful sounds of Cape Town’s own Fagrie Isaacs and Candice Thornton, reggae legends Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, and the electronic beats of Mörda. Expect a night filled with diverse performances, from the crowd-favourite 3 Tons of Fun to Wynand and Cheree Strydom, the enchanting harmonies of Blackbyrd, and the classic moves of the Old Gentleman Dancers.

Plus, fan favourites DJ Caycee, Carletheia, Ouma Sarie, and Meneer Cee who will bring infectious energy to the Grand Parade stage. This year’s festivities will be hosted by none other than comedians Alan Committie and Lunga Tshuka, and adding to the fun and the laughter, the top three finalists from the City of Cape Town’s new comedy competition will bring their best routines. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says: “Cape Town is a city of bright lights and even brighter people. The Festive Lights Switch-On is our chance to come together, acknowledge the year behind us and celebrate what is to come.”