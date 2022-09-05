Oud maar nog nie koud, Charlize Theron still has the lyf to wys her goodies on the beach. The 47-year-old was reportedly mislik after Anya Taylor-Joy will play the younger version of Theron’s Mad Max: Fury Road character in the Furiosa spin-off.

But Theron, who has been in Italy filming the sequel to the Netflix hit The Old Guard, has been keeping herself lekker in shape. The Hollywood star was spotted beachside in a white one-piece bathing suit and dark sunglasses on Friday with her daughters Jackson, 10, and August, 7. Staying at the kwaai Hotel Il Pellicano, the SA-born actress could be seen sunbathing on lounge chairs on the hotel’s private terrace.