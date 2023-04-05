Donald Glover says action yster Liam Neeson “poured his heart out” to him about his racism scandal. The 39-year-old actor revealed the Oscar-nominee got emotional when he asked him to do a cameo on his music industry comedy-drama show“‘Atlanta” in a segment that would poke fun at the fallout over Neeson, 70, infamously saying he once waked the streets looking to kill a “black b******” after a close friend was raped.

Glover told the new issue of “GQ” magazine about Neeson’s initial reluctance to take the part as he was “trying to get away” from the race row: “When I got in touch with him, Liam poured his heart out. “He was like, ‘I am embarrassed. I don’t know about this. I’m trying to get away from that.’ “I was like, ‘Man, I’m telling you, this will be funny! And you’ll actually get a lot of cream from it because it’ll show you’re sorry.’”

Glover said Neeson asked for time to “think about it”, before he sent him an email saying: “I don’t think I can do it and best of luck with Atlanta, blah-blah-blah.” REFUSED: Actor Liam Neeson Neeson was eventually persuaded to do the cameo after Glover got in touch with comic Jordan Peele, 44, and asked him to reach out to the “Schindler’s List” star. Glover said: “Liam said (after the racism scandal) he talked to Morgan Freeman, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee.

“So I was like … Jordan Peele! I hit Jordan Peele up and I was like, ‘Look, man, I got this idea. He said that he trusted you. Tell him it’s a good idea!’ “Jordan thought it was hilarious! So Jordan talked to him. Liam hit me back and said he talked to Jordan and his son and thought it’d actually be a good thing. “But what was so funny is, like, I forgot to hit Jordan back. I was so excited about Liam doing it.