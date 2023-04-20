The women of Elsies River United Rugby and Football Club will take to the field on Freedom Day for the Women’s 10’s Rugby Freedom Cup. Eight teams will be tackling each other for top honours – there will be knock-out rounds where the top four teams will enter a semifinal in hopes of winning the trophy.

Head coach Morne Moses said they are looking forward to the event as they have teams coming from Ceres, Macassar, Bellville, Worcester, Langa, Eerste River, Riverside, and there will also be a junior clash between Huis Vredelus and Elsies River Schools Academy. COACH: Morne Moses. “I saw the need for a ladies rugby team in our community because there are ladies within our community that have to travel to outside clubs just to play rugby,” says Morne. “I then approached Elsies River United RFC, I explained my vision to them and since their approval everything has just gone upwards.

“This tournament is an opportunity to give the young rugby players exposure and for the girls from different areas to just mingle and get to know each other better and grow the game of rugby within the community.” Girls in Action Morne says there are currently 25 players within the club between the ages of 17-21 years old and the tournament is also an opportunity to raise funds for the club. “The ladies rugby team was only established this year but the club has been there for over 50 years.

“We are trying to raise funds through the tuckshop, boerewors sales and gate fees which will be ploughed back into the club.” TOURNEY: Rugby 10s. The tournament is open to the public and will be taking place at Elsies Park in New Street on 27 April. The gate fees are R10, R20 for car parking and R30 for a cooler box.